Vestcor Inc Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.67 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

