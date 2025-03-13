Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $107.02 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

