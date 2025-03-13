Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 98,336 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

