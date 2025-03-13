McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after buying an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $178,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $128,125,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $640.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $663.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

