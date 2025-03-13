LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.57% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 511,219 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 678,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $684.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.32. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

