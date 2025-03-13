Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 116 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 202,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.