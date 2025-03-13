PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $566.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

