Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.