PGGM Investments Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $689.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

