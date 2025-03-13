Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 140,161 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,161 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Equifax worth $129,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

