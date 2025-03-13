DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

