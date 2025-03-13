IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

