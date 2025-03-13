34,212 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,579 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

