Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

