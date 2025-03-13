IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

