IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $556.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

