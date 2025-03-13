Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.