Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.4 million-$188.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.1 million.
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
