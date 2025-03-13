Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $185.47 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

