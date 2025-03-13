FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Telos Issued By B. Riley

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Telos has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.