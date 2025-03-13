Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 83.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QAT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

