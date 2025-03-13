Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 83.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QAT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
