Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the February 13th total of 190,400 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baijiayun Group stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Baijiayun Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

