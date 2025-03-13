The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Real Estate ETF

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Intelligent Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:REAI Free Report ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intelligent Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned 58.14% of Intelligent Real Estate ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

