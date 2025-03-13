The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.33.
Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.
