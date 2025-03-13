Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 1,889 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,650,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,642,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Shares of DJT opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

