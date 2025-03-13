Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $336.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

