Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 27,610 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Frontdoor worth $22,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,751.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.