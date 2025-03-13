Essential Planning LLC. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,186,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

