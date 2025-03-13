Rakuten Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.22 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

