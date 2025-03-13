Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

