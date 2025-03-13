Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $497.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

