220 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $313.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

