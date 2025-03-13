Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,454 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $413.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

