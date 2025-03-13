Truvestments Capital LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.04 and a one year high of $191.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,455 shares of company stock worth $26,158,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

