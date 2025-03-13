Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,551 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

