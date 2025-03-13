MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 4.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

