Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,589 shares during the quarter. Codexis makes up 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Codexis worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Codexis by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Codexis stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

