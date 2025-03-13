ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $86.06 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,256,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,056,000. CEMEX accounts for about 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.05% of CEMEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.