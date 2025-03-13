Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after buying an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

