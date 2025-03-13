Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

