AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

