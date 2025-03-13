KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.50. KE shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 1,926,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,471,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in KE by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 605,257 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in KE by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $17,319,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

