Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $151.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

