Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,553,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

