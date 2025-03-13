Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Daiwa America to Hold

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

