Penobscot Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,791,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $270.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

