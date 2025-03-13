Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$111.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.4 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

