TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

TomCo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday. TomCo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get TomCo Energy alerts:

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.