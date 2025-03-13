TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
TomCo Energy Stock Performance
TomCo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Thursday. TomCo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About TomCo Energy
