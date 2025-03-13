41,694 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Chevron makes up 1.7% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.