Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,862,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,412,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 109.66% of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
MAGG stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $21.14.
About Madison Aggregate Bond ETF
The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity.
