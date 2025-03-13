Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $122.71 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,641,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,714,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.4% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

